

advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Registered Users: 1

Guest Users: 940

User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account Topics Home

General News (3,964/0)

LNG (20/0)

Special Features (145/0)

Sports (17/0)

Traffic & Weather (14/0)

The Mountain Between us holds #1 spot in Trinidad & Tobago Sunday, October 15 2017 @ 12:18 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 4 Blade Runner and Kingsman in 2nd and 3rd spots.



Poor Jennifer Lawrence's Mother! not literally of course. She's probably loaded. Mother! is failing atrociously but not as bad as the movie we're about to review tonight:



PENDULUM



SCORE: -2/10



This is the kind of movie you would want to walk out of and ask for your money back. As I have a responsibility to readers I stayed until the end but took two or three bathroom breaks and a trip to the cafeteria. Trash is a kind word to describe this nonsense. I wouldn't insult trash in that way. Four young people actually did walk out.



The cinema was literally empty. I don't expect this movie to last beyond one week.



It ends with the bad guy's identical twin, or look alike brother, being the bad guy.



What was good about this movie was that it brought in a Barbadian and I think the protagonists, Jovon Browne, Stephen Hadeed Jr., Anokha Baptiste really tried. They failed but at least they tried. It's better to try and fail than fail to try, right? Hopefully they try again and learn from this experience. In an era when we have what would become local classics, like The Cutlass and Green Days by the River, Michael Rochford had to come better.



Another positive is that it has some beautiful shots of Port of Spain at night, probably taken by a drone. So for that reason, maybe you could and should go see it, but in fairness to moviemakers around the world, I have to leave the rating at -2 out of 10. Certainly doing better than 'The Space Between Us' did in the Caribbean islands, The Mountain Between Us is holdingBlade Runner and Kingsman in 2nd and 3rd spots.Poor Jennifer Lawrence's Mother! not literally of course. She's probably loaded. Mother! is failing atrociously but not as bad as the movie we're about to review tonight:PENDULUMSCORE: -2/10This is the kind of movie you would want to walk out of and ask for your money back. As I have a responsibility to readers I stayed until the end but took two or three bathroom breaks and a trip to the cafeteria. Trash is a kind word to describe this nonsense. I wouldn't insult trash in that way. Four young people actually did walk out.The cinema was literally empty. I don't expect this movie to last beyond one week.It ends with the bad guy's identical twin, or look alike brother, being the bad guy.What was good about this movie was that it brought in a Barbadian and I think the protagonists, Jovon Browne, Stephen Hadeed Jr., Anokha Baptiste really tried. They failed but at least they tried. It's better to try and fail than fail to try, right? Hopefully they try again and learn from this experience. In an era when we have what would become local classics, like The Cutlass and Green Days by the River, Michael Rochford had to come better.Another positive is that it has some beautiful shots of Port of Spain at night, probably taken by a drone. So for that reason, maybe you could and should go see it, but in fairness to moviemakers around the world, I have to leave the rating at -2 out of 10. What's Related More by krishendathgokoo

More from Special Features Story Options Printable Story Format