Tuesday, October 17 2017 @ 02:23 AM AST

Multiple-hurricane victims more likely to have low-weight babies

Tuesday, October 17 2017 @ 01:55 AM AST

Contributed by: elijose

Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) releases study entitled 'The Effects of Weather Shocks on Early Childhood Development' by Diether W. Beuermann, Camilo Pecha, and Juan Pedro Schmid.

The findings of the new IDB study out yesterday suggest that when expectant mothers living in coastal-rural areas are affected by at least two hurricanes, their children are 56 percentage points more likely to show low birth weight.

Furthermore, these children also experience negative impacts on anthropometric measurements taken within the first five years of life equivalent to 1.88 standard deviations in weight-for-age and 1.4 standard deviations in weight-for-height.

