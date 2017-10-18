Trinidad News, Tobago News

Wednesday, October 18 2017 @ 01:07 AM AST

MP births Divali eve baby

Wednesday, October 18 2017 @ 12:37 AM AST

Couva North Member of Parliament Ramona Ramdial gave birth to a baby girl, her second child, on the eve of Divali yesterday. She is depicted below with her newborn and her doctor Sherene Kalloo.


Photo courtesy Couva North Constituency Office

