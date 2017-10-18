Couva North Member of Parliament Ramona Ramdial gave birth to a baby girl, her second child, on the eve of Divali yesterday. She is depicted below with her newborn and her doctor Sherene Kalloo.
Photo courtesy Couva North Constituency Office
|
...
MP births Divali eve baby
