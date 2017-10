advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 967

Rain threatens to put damper on Trinidad & Tobago's Divali celebrations Wednesday, October 18 2017 @ 02:03 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 53 Rain is likely for the next few days in Trinidad & Tobago. Hindus are said to be praying for clearer skies by dusk.



Postponing the actual deya lighting to another day has been done in previous years.



Also comforting is that in some other countries, Divali is called Deepavali and it is officially tomorrow, October 19.



At right is what the satellite map looks like. For a broader view, visit:



