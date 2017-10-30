Maduro expects to visit Trinidad & Tobago soon



Monday, October 30 2017 @ 12:30 AM AST



Maduro expects to visit T&T soon



Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro confirmed he intends to visit Trinidad and Tobago in the coming weeks to sign a fresh round of broad-ranging agreements, including pacts on joint exploitation of cross-border Loran-Manatee gas fields and the establishment of a water-taxi between the two countries' nearest ports.



Speaking via Skype Tuesday (Oct. 17) afternoon to international media, the head of the ruling socialist party Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela (PSUV), Maduro said: "I expect to visit Trinidad and Tobago soon to sign new agreements worked on beforehand by the foreign affairs minister and the governor of Sucre state."



International media included members of the Bolivarian Solidarity Movement of Venezuela in Trinidad and Tobago (Movimiento Solidaridad Bolivariana de Venezuela en Trinidad y Tobago), comprised mostly of supporters of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ), a spinoff political party of the trade union movement.



"A new era is upon us: Trinidad and Tobago. Now, we go with more force into an era of total integration in the economic, commercial, cultural and human spheres," he said in the webcast simultaneously televised on Venezuelan state TV.



From the Ayacucho room of Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, Maduro "reaffirmed his disposition to continue moving forward with Trinidad and Tobago, and instructed (Venezuelan) Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza to visit the country (T&T), with the objective of continuing to deepen and amplify the joint production of natural gas," a Venezuelan government statement said Tuesday.



High level meetings between T&T and Venezuelan government ministers have been taking place since September. Arreaza met T&T Foreign Affairs Minister Dennis Moses at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 22. Apart from energy matters, in the wake of new sanctions against Venezuela by the US and Canada, a release from Maduro's office at the time said Arreaza and Moses discussed "strategies to strengthen dialogue and peace in the region".



Just over a week later, on October 3, Energy Minister Franklin Khan and Venezuelan Petroleum Minister Eulogio Del Pino met in Moscow "to evaluate progress on agreements to jointly develop offshore, cross-border gas fields Loran-Manatee in the Deltana Platform", a statement from the Venezuelan Petroleum Ministry said. Khan and Del Pino were in Moscow to attend the 19th Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) on October 4.



Khan and Del Pino discussed progress on the Dragon field joint project, Proyecto Mariscal Sucre, in eastern Venezuela, and further negotiations of more agreements that need to be signed to bring cross-border gas fields Loran-Manatee into production.



In that October 11 statement, the Venezuelan Petroleum Ministry said a meeting will take place to refine the new Loran-Manatee agreements in two weeks. Khan was quoted as saying, in the Venezuelan press release, that he "highlighted the need to agree on the commercial terms and joint venture-ship to guarantee the success of the operations."



"We have already signed off on the gas reserves, the only case in the world where we share blocks of gas between one country and another," Maduro reminded his audience Tuesday. To date, none of the Dragon-related agreements signed on behalf of the people of Trinidad and Tobago with Venezuela have been made public, despite a December 5, 2016 promise by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to do so.



Maduro's visit to T&T in the coming weeks will be his second since Rowley took office, and his fourth known visit overall. Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar hosted him in July 2013 for talks with the Caribbean Community (Caricom), and again in February 2015 for the signing of bilateral agreements covering national security and energy. Maduro was last here in May 2016 for the signing of several agreements including one to establish a US$50 million rotating fund for the South American country to buy food and other products from T&T manufacturers.



Also on Tuesday, Maduro announced that he designated Edwin Rojas (at right), new governor of Sucre state, the nearest to T&T, "to be the link of brotherhood with T&T, to establish economic agreements with all the productive sectors of this country, including air and sea transport."



Rojas campaigned on the promise to revive a deep water port at Guiria and a water taxi to T&T from Sucre. Rojas also promised to make the state a tourist destination, and exporter of gas, crude oil, salt, lime, cocoa and fish.



Turning to Rojas Tuesday during the broadcast, Maduro said: "I'm going to ask that you become the governor who brothers Trinidad and Tobago, to have economic, commercial agreements with all the productive sectors, as well as, to attend to the Venezuelan community based on the island."



In an interview on VTV Wednesday (Oct. 18), Rojas said: "Sucre, with so much potential, does not deserve to be so poor, and so, President Nicolas Maduro ordered me to develop the relationship with T&T to advance economic and productive matters."







