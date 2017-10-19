Trinidad & Tobago schedules desalination plant shutdown for maintenance
Thursday, October 19 2017 @ 03:18 PM AST
Contributed by: AleemKhan
Views: 64
The Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago (Desalcott) has advised the Water and Sewerage Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (WASA) of the rescheduled planned shutdown of its Desalination Plant at Point Lisas to facilitate maintenance works, WASA said in a release today.
The planned shutdown will now take place from October 30 to November 5, 2017 and will have a significant impact on WASAs overall supply position in Trinidad.
The Desalcott-owned and operated desalination plant, provides 40 million gallons daily to WASA, which is used to supply the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, as well as augment the supply to areas in Central and South Trinidad.
The planned shutdown will now take place from October 30 to November 5, 2017 and will have a significant impact on WASAs overall supply position in Trinidad.
The Desalcott-owned and operated desalination plant, provides 40 million gallons daily to WASA, which is used to supply the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, as well as augment the supply to areas in Central and South Trinidad.