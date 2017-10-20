

advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 981

Topics Home

General News (3,974/0)

LNG (20/0)

Special Features (146/0)

Sports (17/0)

Traffic & Weather (14/0) User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Trinidad & Tobago PM Rowley: ODPM needed to respond better to flooding Friday, October 20 2017 @ 05:10 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 71



* "We all have different responsibilities," said Dr Rowley to explain why he is not in the field with the flood victims himself. He said there are three ministers in the field already with whom he is "in continuous contact."



* "If there are people who have been severely impacted and assistance is required, that assistance will be made available," Rowley said



* Barrackpore flooded



* Caroni broke its bridges



* Rochard Douglas Woodlands flooded



* Ministers of Local Govt, Works, National Security out on the road



* ODPM out on the road



* Municipal corporations reporting to ODPM



* Defence Force vehicles out in heavy flooded areas offering assistance to marooned people



* Landslides on the North Coast but roads cleared already



For full replay of the press conference with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley amid floods in Trinidad and Tobago



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mu6PfceZ0vo Rowley: ODPM needed to respond better* "We all have different responsibilities," said Dr Rowley to explain why he is not in the field with the flood victims himself. He said there are three ministers in the field already with whom he is "in continuous contact."* "If there are people who have been severely impacted and assistance is required, that assistance will be made available," Rowley said* Barrackpore flooded* Caroni broke its bridges* Rochard Douglas Woodlands flooded* Ministers of Local Govt, Works, National Security out on the road* ODPM out on the road* Municipal corporations reporting to ODPM* Defence Force vehicles out in heavy flooded areas offering assistance to marooned people* Landslides on the North Coast but roads cleared alreadyFor full replay of the press conference with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley amid floods in Trinidad and Tobago What's Related https://www.youtube.com...

More by DeoBhagan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format