Trinidad & Tobago PM Rowley: ODPM needed to respond better to flooding

Rowley: ODPM needed to respond better
* "We all have different responsibilities," said Dr Rowley to explain why he is not in the field with the flood victims himself. He said there are three ministers in the field already with whom he is "in continuous contact."
* "If there are people who have been severely impacted and assistance is required, that assistance will be made available," Rowley said
* Barrackpore flooded
* Caroni broke its bridges
* Rochard Douglas Woodlands flooded
* Ministers of Local Govt, Works, National Security out on the road
* ODPM out on the road
* Municipal corporations reporting to ODPM
* Defence Force vehicles out in heavy flooded areas offering assistance to marooned people
* Landslides on the North Coast but roads cleared already
For full replay of the press conference with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley amid floods in Trinidad and Tobago
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mu6PfceZ0vo