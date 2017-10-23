

Quick movie review: The Foreigner Monday, October 23 2017 @ 12:38 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 58



Score: 4/10



Based on the old premise that revenge solves problems, this foreigner, Jackie Chan's character, hunts down and kills the terrorists who killed his daughter in a bombing in London. It's not very creative.



He stays one step ahead of the former IRA leaders all the way, with his US 'special forces' training. He beats them up until they give him the names of the people who killed his daughter.



He does not kill Pierce Brosnan's character but makes him publish a picture of himself kissing one of the terrorists, so the world could know he was having an affair with the terrorist, and this would presumably, bring his career to an end.



He returns to his restaurant and the movie ends with a kiss from his friend who was minding the store for him while he was away.



Very predictable and unoriginal and so it gets a 4/10.



Unsurprisingly though, it is doing very well in Trinidad and Tobago but Tyler Perry's A Madea Halloween Boo2! is giving it a run for its money. The Mountain Between Us, still in cinemas, isn't helping The Foreigner secure a number one spot either.

