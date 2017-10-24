

advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 1,077

Topics Home

General News (3,984/0)

LNG (20/0)

Special Features (148/0)

Sports (17/0)

Traffic & Weather (14/0) User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween is actually worse than the 1st Tuesday, October 24 2017 @ 07:15 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 49



Score: -5/10



Total and utter trash. Worse than Pendulum.



Ends with everybody living happily ever after, apologising to Tyler Perry's character (dad) who was right all along, although it was a prank. (Did he do this movie so he could have a movie that ends with him being right? Did he do this movie so he could give his friends' kids or neighbours a job?)



My guess is he grouped together the worse bunch of actors and put them in a movie and just rolled with that.



Really, really, really stupid and dumb. Not even funny.



Somehow though, local cinema owners seem to think it will do well in its first week. It's flopping miserably so far.



The Foreigner (which is trash too but not as bad) is doing better, followed by The Mountain Between Us followed by Snowman.



#TrinidadandTobago



Quick movie review:Score: -5/10Total and utter trash. Worse than Pendulum.Ends with everybody living happily ever after, apologising to Tyler Perry's character (dad) who was right all along, although it was a prank. (Did he do this movie so he could have a movie that ends with him being right? Did he do this movie so he could give his friends' kids or neighbours a job?)My guess is he grouped together the worse bunch of actors and put them in a movie and just rolled with that.Really, really, really stupid and dumb. Not even funny.Somehow though, local cinema owners seem to think it will do well in its first week. It's flopping miserably so far.The Foreigner (which is trash too but not as bad) is doing better, followed by The Mountain Between Us followed by Snowman.#TrinidadandTobago What's Related More by krishendathgokoo

More from Special Features Story Options Printable Story Format