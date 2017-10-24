Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween is actually worse than the 1st
Quick movie review:
Score: -5/10
Total and utter trash. Worse than Pendulum.
Ends with everybody living happily ever after, apologising to Tyler Perry's character (dad) who was right all along, although it was a prank. (Did he do this movie so he could have a movie that ends with him being right? Did he do this movie so he could give his friends' kids or neighbours a job?)
My guess is he grouped together the worse bunch of actors and put them in a movie and just rolled with that.
Really, really, really stupid and dumb. Not even funny.
Somehow though, local cinema owners seem to think it will do well in its first week. It's flopping miserably so far.
The Foreigner (which is trash too but not as bad) is doing better, followed by The Mountain Between Us followed by Snowman.
#TrinidadandTobago
