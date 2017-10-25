

BHP Billiton found 4 to 5 tcf of gas at LeClerc, Trinidad Wednesday, October 25 2017 @ 12:49 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 56



* Single biggest impact on government revenue were 2014 allowances (tax write-offs) given to oil and gas companies



* EOG Resources is now the 2nd largest gas producer in Trinidad & Tobago (1st is BP; 2nd used to be BG {now Shell})



* Trinidad & Tobago Energy Minister Franklin Khan: It costs US$100 million to drill for oil and gas in deep water

* "The chances are if BP and (Royal Dutch) Shell are to find new fields they would be medium-sized to -small": Energy Minister



* BHP Billiton's LeClerc "has found possibly 4 to 5 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of gas"

* BHP Billiton to bring back rig in April next year



Franklin Khan speaks during budget debate for fiscal 2018 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axOVJ...p;t=56m06s * Single biggest impact on government revenue were 2014 allowances (tax write-offs) given to oil and gas companies https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axOVJ...t=1h05m00s * EOG Resources is now the 2nd largest gas producer in Trinidad & Tobago (1st is BP; 2nd used to be BG {now Shell}) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axOVJ...t=1h13m20s * Trinidad & Tobago Energy Minister Franklin Khan: It costs US$100 million to drill for oil and gas in deep water* "The chances are if BP and (Royal Dutch) Shell are to find new fields they would be medium-sized to -small": Energy Minister https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axOVJ...t=1h16m10s * BHP Billiton's LeClerc "has found possibly 4 to 5 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of gas"* BHP Billiton to bring back rig in April next year https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axOVJ...t=1h16m24s What's Related https://www.youtube.com...

