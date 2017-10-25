Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

follow us @wwwnewscott

Who's Online

Guest Users: 1,077

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

Become a registered user

Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it

Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Wednesday, October 25 2017 @ 01:26 PM AST

BHP Billiton found 4 to 5 tcf of gas at LeClerc, Trinidad

Wednesday, October 25 2017 @ 12:49 PM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Views: 56

Franklin Khan speaks during budget debate for fiscal 2018 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axOVJ...p;t=56m06s

* Single biggest impact on government revenue were 2014 allowances (tax write-offs) given to oil and gas companies https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axOVJ...t=1h05m00s

* EOG Resources is now the 2nd largest gas producer in Trinidad & Tobago (1st is BP; 2nd used to be BG {now Shell}) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axOVJ...t=1h13m20s

* Trinidad & Tobago Energy Minister Franklin Khan: It costs US$100 million to drill for oil and gas in deep water
* "The chances are if BP and (Royal Dutch) Shell are to find new fields they would be medium-sized to -small": Energy Minister https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axOVJ...t=1h16m10s

* BHP Billiton's LeClerc "has found possibly 4 to 5 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of gas"
* BHP Billiton to bring back rig in April next year https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axOVJ...t=1h16m24s

What's Related

Story Options
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.11 seconds 