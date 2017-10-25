BHP Billiton found 4 to 5 tcf of gas at LeClerc, Trinidad
Wednesday, October 25 2017
Contributed by: AleemKhan
Views: 56
Franklin Khan speaks during budget debate for fiscal 2018 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axOVJ...p;t=56m06s
* Single biggest impact on government revenue were 2014 allowances (tax write-offs) given to oil and gas companies https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axOVJ...t=1h05m00s
* EOG Resources is now the 2nd largest gas producer in Trinidad & Tobago (1st is BP; 2nd used to be BG {now Shell}) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axOVJ...t=1h13m20s
* Trinidad & Tobago Energy Minister Franklin Khan: It costs US$100 million to drill for oil and gas in deep water
* "The chances are if BP and (Royal Dutch) Shell are to find new fields they would be medium-sized to -small": Energy Minister https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axOVJ...t=1h16m10s
* BHP Billiton's LeClerc "has found possibly 4 to 5 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of gas"
* BHP Billiton to bring back rig in April next year https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axOVJ...t=1h16m24s
