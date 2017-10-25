

Barbados oil production fell -5%, gas -14% Wednesday, October 25 2017 @ 12:31 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 51





SOURCE: Barbados Energy Bulletin 2016





"During 2016, there was a decrease in both the sale and production of natural gas. This was due to a decrease in production levels of the gas wells used by Barbados National Oil Company Limited (BNOCL)": Bulletin



* NOTE: The bulletin did not give the unit with which gas production is measured but given the island's historic daily production, the above numbers for natural gas are expected to be in thousands of cubic feet.



http://www.energy.gov.bb/web/history-...n-barbados



