Wednesday, October 25 2017 @ 01:26 PM AST

Barbados oil production fell -5%, gas -14%

Wednesday, October 25 2017 @ 12:31 PM AST

Though a small producer, Barbados oil and gas production fell last year, according to that country's Energy Bulletin for the period January to December 2016, released yesterday.


SOURCE: Barbados Energy Bulletin 2016


"During 2016, there was a decrease in both the sale and production of natural gas. This was due to a decrease in production levels of the gas wells used by Barbados National Oil Company Limited (BNOCL)": Bulletin

* NOTE: The bulletin did not give the unit with which gas production is measured but given the island's historic daily production, the above numbers for natural gas are expected to be in thousands of cubic feet.

http://www.energy.gov.bb/web/history-...n-barbados

http://www.energy.gov.bb/web/hydrocar...onsumption

