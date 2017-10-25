Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

follow us @wwwnewscott

Who's Online

Guest Users: 1,077

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

Become a registered user

Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it

Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Wednesday, October 25 2017 @ 01:26 PM AST

Caribbean's largest economy (not Trinidad) still growing

Wednesday, October 25 2017 @ 12:25 PM AST

Contributed by: elijose

Views: 47

The economy of the Dominican Republic is still growing, the Central Bank Governor Héctor Valdez Albizu confirmed yesterday. The governor reported the Caribbean's largest economy (with approximately US$71.58 billion in GDP versus T&T's estimated <US$20 billion) grew 4% between January and August 2017.

The IMF is projecting the Dominican Republic economy would have grown by 4.8% by the end of this year, while the Trinidad & Tobago economy would have contracted by -3.2% over the same period. See excerpt below from the IMF's latest October 2017 projections:


SOURCE: IMF WEO October 2017


Hector Valdez Albizu
Photo by Central Bank of the Dominican Republic

What's Related

Story Options
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 