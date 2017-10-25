Caribbean's largest economy (not Trinidad) still growing

The economy of the Dominican Republic is still growing, the Central Bank Governor Héctor Valdez Albizu confirmed yesterday. The governor reported the Caribbean's largest economy (with approximately US$71.58 billion in GDP versus T&T's estimated <US$20 billion) grew 4% between January and August 2017.
The IMF is projecting the Dominican Republic economy would have grown by 4.8% by the end of this year, while the Trinidad & Tobago economy would have contracted by -3.2% over the same period. See excerpt below from the IMF's latest October 2017 projections:
SOURCE: IMF WEO October 2017
Hector Valdez Albizu
Photo by Central Bank of the Dominican Republic