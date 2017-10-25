

Caribbean's largest economy (not Trinidad) still growing Wednesday, October 25 2017 @ 12:25 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 47



The IMF is projecting the Dominican Republic economy would have grown by 4.8% by the end of this year, while the Trinidad & Tobago economy would have contracted by -3.2% over the same period. See excerpt below from the IMF's latest October 2017 projections:





SOURCE: IMF WEO October 2017





Hector Valdez Albizu

Hector Valdez Albizu

Photo by Central Bank of the Dominican Republic The economy of the Dominican Republic is still growing, the Central Bank Governor Héctor Valdez Albizu confirmed yesterday. The governor reported the Caribbean's largest economy (with approximately US$71.58 billion in GDP versus T&T's estimated

