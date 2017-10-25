Jamaica forecasts 4% to 6% inflation this fiscal year
Wednesday, October 25 2017
"Headline inflation for FY2017/18 is anticipated to fall within the target range of 4.0 per cent to 6.0 per cent" : Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) in its August 2017 forecast released yesterday. Jamaica's fiscal year (FY2017/2018) began April 1, 2017 and ends March 31, 2018.
Inflation driven by higher electricity rates stemming from higher fuel charges, increase in non-processed food prices, seasonal increase in
tuition fees,
"The main upside risks to the inflation forecast are adverse weather and stronger than anticipated demand conditions. The major downside risks include quicker than anticipated recovery of the agricultural sector following flood rain damage, lower than projected international commodity prices and weaker than anticipated demand": BOJ
SOURCE: BOJ
http://www.boj.org.jm/uploads/news/in...d_forecast(august_2017).pdf
