Contract to build new Bermuda airport under scrutiny Wednesday, October 25 2017 @ 12:22 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 51



"The former Government started this process without an RFP, not following Financial Instructions which are in place to protect the public purse, and which is standard for best practice," said Deputy Premier and Minister of Transport and Regulatory Affairs Walter Roban (right) in a statement Monday. RFP is the acronym for Request for Proposals.



The contract is a Public Private Partnership (PPP or P3) transaction entered into by the former Government involving the Canadian Commercial Corporation on behalf of the Canadian Government and Canada's largest public construction and infrastructure development company, Aecon.



The transaction includes the construction of a new airport terminal building and a 30 year lease at the L.F. Wade International Airport.



The review is being conducted by the Bermuda Airport Authority. The Authority, on behalf of the Government and people of Bermuda, oversees the performance of Skyport, regulates fees, provides retained government services and procures energy for the facility. Skyport operates the L.F. Wade International Airport, and constructs the new terminal building, and maintains and operates it as part of the Agreement.



The Authority has already engaged P3 experts LeighFisher to assist in the analysis of the Project Agreement. LeighFisher is a global management consulting firm offering infrastructure advisory and consulting services to aviation, surface transport, infrastructure and government markets.



A situation very similar to the sale of No Man's land in Tobago, and the transparency not surrounding it.

