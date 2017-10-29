

IMF invites Caribbean youth to send ideas Sunday, October 29 2017



Eligible are students aged 18 to 25 (inclusive), who are nationals from the following countries and territories: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago. Students must be currently enrolled at any public or private university or college in those countries and territories, in a degree course, short course or extension courses.



The ECCB said students have until October 30, 11:59 pm to respond to three questions in their essays: "(i) What, in your opinion, are the three main growth bottlenecks in the Caribbean? (ii) In what ways could countries in the region strengthen their resilience against external and domestic shocks, taking into account climate change and sometimes fragile macroeconomic stability? (iii) What can you and your generation do over the course of the next 10 years to improve economic prospects and resilience for the next generation?"



The IMF said: "Essays should be your original work. The submissions should be written in English, and should not exceed the 500 word limit. In addition, there should be a summary at the beginning, not exceeding 50 words, which will not count towards the 500 word limit. In reviewing entries, the evaluation committee will consider compliance with these requirements, the essays relevance to the topic, originality, coherence, structure, and eloquence."



The topic is 'Inclusive and Resilient Growth in the Caribbean' and entries should be sent by e-mail to: IMFCaribbeanEssay@imf.org. There is no participation fee required to participate in the contest.



The essay must be written in English and "should focus on the main challenges to Caribbean growth and how to strengthen resilience," the IMF said.



INTERNSHIP AVAILABLE TOO



The IMF said: "Three finalists will be announced in November 2017. The first-place winner will be invited to attend the 2017 High Level Caribbean Forum in Kingston, Jamaica. The IMF will cover travel and living expenses for 3 days. The winner will also be given a short paid internship for two months at the IMF local office in Jamaica. Additional details will be provided after the winner is announced."



The second- and third-place winners will receive an iPad and a Fitbit, respectively. An iPad is a computer tablet and a FitBit is a satellite sport watch.



The contest is also open to postgraduate students but they must be between the ages of 18 and 25.



Students need not submit a certificate of academic attendance by the date of the deadline but must specify the university and academic program in which they are enrolled. Once a student is selected as a finalist, the evaluation committee will verify the students background with the student's university or college.



Young people from the above-mentioned Caribbean countries enrolled in universities outside the region and persons from outside the region enrolled in Caribbean universities may not enter the contest.



In reviewing entries, the evaluation committee will consider how well the essay answers the three framing questions, including but not limited to its relevance to the topic, originality, coherence, structure, and eloquence. The evaluation committee may disqualify an entry, for failure to comply with the essay guidelines. The evaluation committee's decision is final and not subject to appeal. The prize is not transferable or substitutable. No cash payments will be made, the IMF said.



What will the IMF do with the essays? The Washington-based IMF said: "By entering the competition, you agree that the IMF retains unlimited, non-exclusive right to reproduce your work without further permission. The winning essay and any other essay submitted may, subject to the discretion of the IMF, be published in an academic journal of the University of the West Indies. The IMF may publish the name of competition entrants on its website."





