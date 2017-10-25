Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

follow us @wwwnewscott

Who's Online

Guest Users: 1,099

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

Become a registered user

Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it

Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Thursday, October 26 2017 @ 08:32 AM AST

Trinidad & Tobago to establish embassy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Wednesday, October 25 2017 @ 04:00 PM AST

Contributed by: DeoBhagan

Views: 134

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM PARLIAMENT TODAY:

FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER DENNIS MOSES:

* Trinidad & Tobago to open embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oprlV...t=2h10m30s

* Trinidad & Tobago seeks to extend continental shelf by 200 nautical miles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oprlV...t=2h17m32s

* Trinidad & Tobago Ministry of Foreign Affairs identified property to build house.
(Presumably a protocol house. He didn't specify.)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oprlV...t=2h21m50s



TRADE & INDUSTRY MINISTER PAULA GOPEE-SCOON:

* Central Bank of T&T (CBTT) will license export/import bank (EximBank) as a forex dealer to distribute US$100 million from the CBTT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oprlV...t=1h25m40s




INDEPENDENT SENATOR DAVID SMALL

* Independent Senator David Small on budget for fiscal 2018: "If you don't like it, well, tough!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oprlV...p;t=32m55s

* Independent Senator Small: Govt would be receptive to new ideas, solutions (to country's economic woes)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oprlV...p;t=34m37s

* After spending "untold billions supporting" manufacturers, T&T still can't look to them to close the gap, instead country has to try to support them again
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oprlV...mp;t=5m15s

* Small: Banks committing daylight robbery. "Banks demonizing themselves"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oprlV...t=1h05m40s

What's Related

Story Options
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.13 seconds 