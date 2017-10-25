Trinidad & Tobago to establish embassy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM PARLIAMENT TODAY:
FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER DENNIS MOSES:
* Trinidad & Tobago to open embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oprlV...t=2h10m30s
* Trinidad & Tobago seeks to extend continental shelf by 200 nautical miles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oprlV...t=2h17m32s
* Trinidad & Tobago Ministry of Foreign Affairs identified property to build house.
(Presumably a protocol house. He didn't specify.)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oprlV...t=2h21m50s
TRADE & INDUSTRY MINISTER PAULA GOPEE-SCOON:
* Central Bank of T&T (CBTT) will license export/import bank (EximBank) as a forex dealer to distribute US$100 million from the CBTT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oprlV...t=1h25m40s
INDEPENDENT SENATOR DAVID SMALL
* Independent Senator David Small on budget for fiscal 2018: "If you don't like it, well, tough!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oprlV...p;t=32m55s
* Independent Senator Small: Govt would be receptive to new ideas, solutions (to country's economic woes)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oprlV...p;t=34m37s
* After spending "untold billions supporting" manufacturers, T&T still can't look to them to close the gap, instead country has to try to support them again
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oprlV...mp;t=5m15s
* Small: Banks committing daylight robbery. "Banks demonizing themselves"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oprlV...t=1h05m40s