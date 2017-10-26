

Trinidad & Tobago Prime Minister defends absence during floods Thursday, October 26 2017 @ 01:33 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 93



PM: I am concerned that matter came up in Parliament. It was said I traveled 17 times. I've deliberately traveled far less than other PMs



Asked if he had any plans to visit affected areas on his return, he said: "I don't know that I would immediately."



"I am relying on the government structure and each minister has a role to play," he said.



"I am required to delegate": Rowley. Rowley said Cabinet approved $35 million dollars for flood relief efforts across the country.



Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness delegated his Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson-Smith to attend the CARICOM-Mexico meeting which Rowley was attending in Belize.



"Some idiot said I was travelling for my birthday": Rowley PM: It was important to attend this meeting as I have given the undertaking that Trinidad and Tobago will maintain a leading role in CARICOM

