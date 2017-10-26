

Billionaire Bill Gates was here: CNC3 Thursday, October 26 2017







One of the world's top two richest men, billionaire Bill Gates, Microsoft founder was reported to have visited the Trinidad and Tobago Yacht Club and Scotland Bay.



No clear picture of his face but the TV station today shared these pictures courtesy a social media follower.

