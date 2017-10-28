Trinidad News, Tobago News

Saturday, October 28 2017 @ 09:06 PM AST

Cayman Islands expects robust economic growth in 2018, 2019

Saturday, October 28 2017 @ 02:46 PM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Over the next two years, the Cayman Islands Government will continue the major projects begun by the last administration, Governor Helen Kilpatrick said in her October 2017 throne speech before the Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly last week.

"These (Major projects) include (the) Owen Roberts International Airport, a long-term mental health facility, the integrated solid waste management system, and the cruise berthing and expanded cargo port project. There will also be continuing investment in the infrastructure of Little Cayman and Cayman Brac," she said.

"The promise of robust economic growth is the foundation for these commitments. All the key indicators, from tourism arrival records, to new development projects, and ship registrations, point in this direction."

Kilpatrick returns to the UK in March next year.

