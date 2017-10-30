

$12.6m in flood relief for farmers Monday, October 30 2017 @ 12:00 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 20 During a cheque distribution ceremony at the Ministry of Agriculture head office in Chaguanas, government gave out the first 22 of 713 cheques totaling $12.6 million allocated for flood relief for farmers and fisher folk yesterday (Oct. 27).



One day after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley's concern for flood victims was questioned, at a press conference on his return from Belize Thursday, as farmers suffering from Tropical Storm Bret five months ago had not yet received promised relief, Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat gave out cheques to farmers losing crops during Tropical Storm Bret. Rambharat vowed to his audience of farmers and media that he does not normally pose with hampers and cheques to victims because he does not believe that is a minister's job. Of the $35 million in flood relief approved by Cabinet last week for flood victims, $12.6 million will go to the Ministry of Agriculture for farmers and fisherfolk. The rest will go to other ministries including the ministries of National Security and Social Development.



For flood victims of this and last week's heavy rains, Rambharat said he hopes to get relief to those farmers faster than the five months it took TS Bret victims. TS Bret started to hit T&T June 19-20, inundating farms mostly across central and southern Trinidad, Agriculture Ministry Director Regional Administration North Kirk Armour said at the ceremony. Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Farook Hosein added northern and eastern Trinidad were also affected. He said relief will reach farmers from all eight counties. Armour called on farmers to pay attention to evolving weather patterns and climate change, using technology and plant smart.



During his address, Rambharat said he does not answer his phone but he responds to facebook messages. "I get text messages and so on, and I respond to all of them," he said. He read out two posts from his facebook account: one asking for assistance and another questioning if farmers should be helped because many of them will re-plant in flood prone areas.



"Do you think that we should pay these farmers all that money? They are going to plant in the same flood-prone area and on top of that they pay no tax, and we as taxpayers have to pay for the goods that they claim that they lost," he read. He said he knows that there are farmers who plant and re-plant in flood-prone areas and recommended some Tabaquite farmers find better places to plant.



HOW THEY DETERMINED WHO GETS HOW MUCH



"We used a University of the West Indies (UWI) model which would have removed any degree of personalisation and you would have a calculation whereby everybody would have been treated fairly based on the amount of crops lost and their stages of maturity," said Armour. "It's not to replace what would have been lost," Armour said. "This is to get you back on your feet," he said.



Rambharat said: "I always like to remind people that the taxpayers of this country pay me. I work for them, and the farmers of this country are my employers and it is to you I have to report."



He continued: "I thought it was important that you come here and walk through, and see where the people are sitting to do your work for you, and when you have the opportunity, remind them that, unlike you, rain is not falling on their heads, water is not coming up on their ankles, and soil is not washing away from around them, and don't be afraid to remind them of that. It is very important that you do that because they work for you."

