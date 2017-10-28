

TTNGL net profit down 44% on conversions to TTD Saturday, October 28 2017 @ 09:17 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 52







Fortunately for TTNGL and parent company NGC, most reporters won't pick up on that and will just report what the company said. The company said it raised 'Profit after tax' by 30%.



Why pay attention to the 'Total Comprehensive Profit' ahead of the 'Profit After Tax'?

The latter is a line item, the former is the proverbial bottom line.



For the press release, visit: 'Exchange translation differences, net of tax' the same item that has historically bloated the company's total comprehensive profit this time caused it to fall by 44% down to $148.5 million for the first nine months of 2017 versus $266 million same period last year.Fortunately for TTNGL and parent company NGC, most reporters won't pick up on that and will just report what the company said. The company said it raised 'Profit after tax' by 30%.Why pay attention to the 'Total Comprehensive Profit' ahead of the 'Profit After Tax'?The latter is a line item, the former is the proverbial bottom line.For the press release, visit: http://ngc.co.tt/wp-content/uploads/2...ements.pdf What's Related http://ngc.co.tt/wp-con...

