Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

follow us @wwwnewscott

Who's Online

Guest Users: 956

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

Become a registered user

Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it

Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Sunday, October 29 2017 @ 07:50 AM AST

Curacao reports -0.9% economic contraction in Q1 2017

Saturday, October 28 2017 @ 09:30 PM AST

Contributed by: elijose

Views: 50

In Curaçao, real GDP contracted by an estimated 0.9% during the first quarter of 2017 compared to the first quarter of 2016, the Central Bank of Curacao and Sint Maarten said last week in its quarterly buletin. The economic contraction during 2017s March quarter was accompanied by accelerated inflationary pressures caused primarily by increased fuel and electricity prices. Consequently, inflation in Curaçao rose from 0.0% in the first quarter of 2016 to 1.7% in the first quarter of 2017.

Furthermore, the annualized inflation rate climbed to 0.4%.

The central bank said it has not yet been able to produce data for hurricane-ravaged Sint Maarten.

"The economic contraction in Curaçao was the result of a decline in net foreign demand, moderated by an increase in domestic demand," the bank said. For the full report, visit: http://www.centralbank.cw/uploads/fil...nal%29.pdf


What's Related

Story Options
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.13 seconds 