

advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 1,003

Topics Home

General News (3,998/0)

LNG (20/0)

Special Features (148/0)

Sports (17/0)

Traffic & Weather (14/0) User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Unoriginal Geostorm draws crowd in Trinidad & Tobago cinemas Monday, October 30 2017 @ 09:43 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 55



Score: 5/10



For its unoriginality, this movie could not score higher than 5 out of 10. The storyline is totally predictable and gooey cheesy. Estranged brothers reconcile, couples in hiding go public with their love, new love is found between a German woman and the main protagonist, they all unite to fight and throw in jail the bad guy.



The bad guy turns out to be the Secretary of State who wanted to play God and burn most of the world to ashes but he gets a closing punch and thrown in jail.



The protagonist's daughter goes fishing with her father and uncle in the final scene and this is where the cheese needs no microwave. It's not a bad environment story though and for that it got a passing grade (5/10).



This is an everybody-lives-happily-ever-after kinda movie.







GUN SHY



Score: 6/10



Drugs, sex and alcohol.



Are you the pampered husband of a retired super model or are you the pampered wife of a retired rock star? That is the question.



Antonio Banderas pokes fun at the industry and the drugs, sex and alcohol that characterize it off-screen. Hilarious but extremely rude and politically incorrect.



The bad guy gets his US$1 million ransom plus a boat, Banderas gets back his wife, the Aussie and the Brit lady live happily ever after too.



This will go down as one of Banderas best solo movies but it's very much an 18+ flick.



GEOSTORMScore: 5/10For its unoriginality, this movie could not score higher than 5 out of 10. The storyline is totally predictable and gooey cheesy. Estranged brothers reconcile, couples in hiding go public with their love, new love is found between a German woman and the main protagonist, they all unite to fight and throw in jail the bad guy.The bad guy turns out to be the Secretary of State who wanted to play God and burn most of the world to ashes but he gets a closing punch and thrown in jail.The protagonist's daughter goes fishing with her father and uncle in the final scene and this is where the cheese needs no microwave. It's not a bad environment story though and for that it got a passing grade (5/10).This is an everybody-lives-happily-ever-after kinda movie.GUN SHYScore: 6/10Drugs, sex and alcohol.Are you the pampered husband of a retired super model or are you the pampered wife of a retired rock star? That is the question.Antonio Banderas pokes fun at the industry and the drugs, sex and alcohol that characterize it off-screen. Hilarious but extremely rude and politically incorrect.The bad guy gets his US$1 million ransom plus a boat, Banderas gets back his wife, the Aussie and the Brit lady live happily ever after too.This will go down as one of Banderas best solo movies but it's very much an 18+ flick. What's Related More by krishendathgokoo

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format