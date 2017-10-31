

Barbados economy grew 1.4% in first 9 mths of 2017: Central Bank Tuesday, October 31 2017 @ 06:50 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 18



* Barbados Central Bank Governor says Barbados economy grew 1.4% in first 9 months of 2017 thanks in part to an increase in tourism in the first half of the year. Outlook for overall 2017 is positive.



* Barbados has to cut expenditure to bring in line with what the country can generate in revenue because Barbados does not have the resources to continue to run fiscal deficits: Haynes (Translation: Barbados Govt needs to stop spending more than it earns.)



* About 11% of Barbados energy needs are met with renewables: Haynes





Key takeaways from Barbados Central Bank acting Governor Cleviston Haynes at a press conference on Barbados' economic performance in the first nine months of 2017, in Bridgetown this morning from around 11 am:

