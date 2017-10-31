Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

follow us @wwwnewscott

Who's Online

Guest Users: 298

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

Become a registered user

Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it

Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Tuesday, October 31 2017 @ 08:53 PM AST

Miss Universe Trinidad & Tobago Yvonne Clarke stripped of title for unauthorised interview

Tuesday, October 31 2017 @ 12:58 PM AST

Contributed by: DeoBhagan

Views: 49

A CNC3 TV report today said the beauty queen gave an interview with her sponsor (Fay Ann Lyons) highlighting her lack of funding to the displeasure of the local Miss Universe T&T franchise holder Jenny Douglas.

http://www.cnc3.co.tt/news/miss-unive...pped-title

The New York-based Miss Universe organisation is believed to be owned by US President Donald Trump (since before he was president) and is now run by his employees and partners.

What's Related

Story Options
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 