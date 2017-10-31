Miss Universe Trinidad & Tobago Yvonne Clarke stripped of title for unauthorised interview
Tuesday, October 31 2017 @ 12:58 PM AST
Contributed by: DeoBhagan
Views: 49
A CNC3 TV report today said the beauty queen gave an interview with her sponsor (Fay Ann Lyons) highlighting her lack of funding to the displeasure of the local Miss Universe T&T franchise holder Jenny Douglas.
http://www.cnc3.co.tt/news/miss-unive...pped-title
The New York-based Miss Universe organisation is believed to be owned by US President Donald Trump (since before he was president) and is now run by his employees and partners.
http://www.cnc3.co.tt/news/miss-unive...pped-title
The New York-based Miss Universe organisation is believed to be owned by US President Donald Trump (since before he was president) and is now run by his employees and partners.