Miss Universe Trinidad & Tobago Yvonne Clarke stripped of title for unauthorised interview Tuesday, October 31 2017 @ 12:58 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 49



The New York-based Miss Universe organisation is believed to be owned by US President Donald Trump (since before he was president) and is now run by his employees and partners.



A CNC3 TV report today said the beauty queen gave an interview with her sponsor (Fay Ann Lyons) highlighting her lack of funding to the displeasure of the local Miss Universe T&T franchise holder Jenny Douglas.

