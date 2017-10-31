Trinidad News, Tobago News

Tuesday, October 31 2017 @ 08:53 PM AST

Trinidad & Tobago to introduce Red Light Camera System

Tuesday, October 31 2017 @ 01:51 PM AST

Contributed by: DeoBhagan

photo by Matthias Ripp, flickr

While reminding people to transfer ownership legally when they sell their vehicles, perhaps inadvertently, the Ministry of Works and Transport announced today it plans to implement a Red Light Camera System whereby persons breaking the red light will get tickets to pay fines in the mail and lose points in an all new demerit system.

New or amended legislation would still be needed though.




