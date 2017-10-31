Trinidad & Tobago to introduce Red Light Camera System
Tuesday, October 31 2017
Contributed by: DeoBhagan
photo by Matthias Ripp, flickr
While reminding people to transfer ownership legally when they sell their vehicles, perhaps inadvertently, the Ministry of Works and Transport announced today it plans to implement a Red Light Camera System whereby persons breaking the red light will get tickets to pay fines in the mail and lose points in an all new demerit system.
New or amended legislation would still be needed though.