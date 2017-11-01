Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Wednesday, November 01 2017 @ 08:13 PM AST

Trinidad & Tobago's safest places from hurricanes, earthquakes

Wednesday, November 01 2017 @ 04:10 PM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Views: 77

Th nature of climate change is precisely that it is characterized by 'change'. However, based on historical data (see heat maps below), the safest places in Trinidad and Tobago to get away from hurricanes and earthquakes appear to be Icacos and Cedros. Disclaimer: The author is a journalist and neither a meteorologist nor a seismic expert. Study maps below to draw own conclusions.


SOURCE: Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF)


SOURCE: Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF)


SOURCE: Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF)


SOURCE: Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF)


SOURCE: Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF)


SOURCE: Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF)


SOURCE: Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF)


SOURCE: Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF)



CCRIF parametric rainfall policy pays out US$7 million to Trinidad & Tobago, the first pay out in the country's history: http://www.artemis.bm/blog/2017/10/31...=hootsuite
Trinidad & Tobago has insurance coverage with CCRIF for tropical cyclones (and therefore hurricanes too) and earthquakes.
Trinidad & Tobago has coverage for earthquakes up to "over US$90 million": CCRIF
Cayman Islands-based CCRIF collects about US$11 million per year for about 29 policies for 16 Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries.

