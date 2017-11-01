89 Caribbean hotels either destroyed or severely affected by 2017 hurricanes
SOURCE: Central Bank of The Bahamas
Hurricane Irma did not take out any of The Bahamas hotels but certainly scared away visitors.
In September, around time of Hurricane Irma, 288 flights were cancelled. Data released by the Nassau Airport Development Company Ltd. (NAD), showed a 22.7% reduction in passenger traffic in September, a reversal from a 1.7% gain in the previous year.
