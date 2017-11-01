Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

follow us @wwwnewscott

Who's Online

Guest Users: 1,014

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

Become a registered user

Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it

Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Wednesday, November 01 2017 @ 08:13 PM AST

Trinidad & Tobago falls 6 spots in Ease of Doing Business

Wednesday, November 01 2017 @ 06:37 PM AST

Contributed by: DeoBhagan

Views: 35



As they are among the tools investors and creditors use, the reports are dated for the incoming year when they are released.

This year's report noted that Trinidad & Tobago's government made doing business more difficult as it increased taxes.

The report out today said: "Paying taxes: Trinidad and Tobago made paying taxes more costly by increasing the rates for the environmental tax and social security contributions paid by employers." To read the report, visit: http://www.doingbusiness.org/reports/...iness-2018

The report was written before the reading of this month's national budget for fiscal 2018 (Oct 2017 - Sept 2018) when Finance Minister Colm Imbert raised taxes on businesses, which could lead to a further decline in T&T's ranking next year when the World Bank takes it into account in the release of the Ease of Doing Business 2019.


SOURCE: Ernst & Young


SOURCE: Ernst & Young

What's Related

Story Options
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.16 seconds 