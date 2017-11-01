Trinidad & Tobago falls 6 spots in Ease of Doing Business
Wednesday, November 01 2017 @ 06:37 PM AST
Contributed by: DeoBhagan
Views: 35
As they are among the tools investors and creditors use, the reports are dated for the incoming year when they are released.
This year's report noted that Trinidad & Tobago's government made doing business more difficult as it increased taxes.
The report out today said: "Paying taxes: Trinidad and Tobago made paying taxes more costly by increasing the rates for the environmental tax and social security contributions paid by employers." To read the report, visit: http://www.doingbusiness.org/reports/...iness-2018
The report was written before the reading of this month's national budget for fiscal 2018 (Oct 2017 - Sept 2018) when Finance Minister Colm Imbert raised taxes on businesses, which could lead to a further decline in T&T's ranking next year when the World Bank takes it into account in the release of the Ease of Doing Business 2019.
SOURCE: Ernst & Young
SOURCE: Ernst & Young