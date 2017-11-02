Bermuda launches Ministers' Travel Expenses Page

The Minister for The Cabinet with Responsibility for Government Reform Lovitta Foggo on Monday launched the new Ministers' Travel Expenses Page, a Bermuda government statement said yesterday.
"I am pleased to reintroduce the Minister's Travel Expenses page on the government website. The new page contains current and historic information and will be continuously updated as Ministers travel overseas," Foggo said.
She said: "I am committed to full transparency and this page will detail the location and reason for a Minister's international travel together with how much they spent while traveling."
Official portrait of Bermuda Minister Lovitta Foggo
The page can be found at: https://www.gov.bm/travel-calendar