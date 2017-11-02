Trinidad News, Tobago News

Thursday, November 02 2017 @ 07:43 AM AST

Aruba: Increase in U.S. tourists offset loss of Venezuelans

Thursday, November 02 2017 @ 01:05 AM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

"In the first quarter of 2017, economic indicators pointed towards an initial recovery of the economy with the buoyant development in the tourism sector as the largest driver. Tourism receipts and hotel revenue increased indicating that the expansion in the U.S. market was sufficient to cancel out the negative effects of the collapse of the Venezuelan market," the Central Bank of Aruba said in a press release late yesterday.


SOURCE: Centrale Bank van Aruba

For more, visit: http://www.cbaruba.org/cba/readBlob.do?id=4242

