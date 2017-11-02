

'If there's one country with which Venezuela has good relations it's Trinidad & Tobago' Thursday, November 02 2017 @ 02:40 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 59



Photo: Cancilleria de Venezuela



As reported first in the Express



The delegation yesterday (Nov. 1) met with Trinidad & Tobago Foreign Affairs Minister Dennis Moses and attended a meeting of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) and also met with St Vincent & the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and his team.



"If there is one country with which we have good relations it's precisely Trinidad and Tobago," said Arreaza at the end of the bilateral meeting. Arreaza came with not one, as previously reported, but two governors of states across the water from Trinidad: Sucre Governor Edwin Rojas (red tie in photo below), and Delta Amacuro Governor Lizeta Hernández (white blouse, black jacket). Venezuelan Ambassador to Port of Spain Coromoto Godoy Calderon is seated at far left in red.



"There is a continuous flow of people between the two countries, as there are families with relatives on both sides, and there is always the possibility of strengthening that and dealing with it in a more structured way," Moses told Venezuelan government media traveling with the ministerial delegation.



Meetings continue today (Nov. 2) between the T&T and Venezuela delegations. The focus will be on oil and gas with deputy energy ministers for gas (Douglas Sosa) and oil (Ángel González) leading the Venezuelan side.





Photo: Cancilleria de Venezuela



VENEZUELAN FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER AT AN ACS MEETING IN PORT OF SPAIN



Photo: Cancilleria de Venezuela



VENEZUELA FOREIGN AFFAIRS MIN. JORGE ARREAZA WITH ST VINCENT & THE GRENADINES PM RALPH GONSALVES



