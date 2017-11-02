

advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 1,133

Topics Home

General News (4,012/0)

LNG (20/0)

Special Features (151/0)

Sports (17/0)

Traffic & Weather (14/0) User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Trinidad & Tobago has lost its trade surplus with Korea Thursday, November 02 2017 @ 03:27 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 48





SOURCE: IDB October 2017, Korea: new frontiers in the Asia-Latin America relationship / Mauricio Mesquita Moreira, Theodore Kahn











SOURCE: IDB October 2017, Korea: new frontiers in the Asia-Latin America relationship / Mauricio Mesquita Moreira, Theodore Kahn









* * NOTE: FROM THE TURN OF THE MILLENNIUM, CHINA TOOK A KEEN INTEREST IN LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN (LAC)





SOURCE: IDB October 2017, Korea: new frontiers in the Asia-Latin America relationship / Mauricio Mesquita Moreira, Theodore Kahn











SOURCE: IDB October 2017, Korea: new frontiers in the Asia-Latin America relationship / Mauricio Mesquita Moreira, Theodore Kahn As the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Direction of Trade Statistics (DOTS) chart below shows, the deficit is relatively small but still, Trinidad & Tobago is now importing more from than it was exporting to Korea. In 2012, the Korean embassy in Port of Spain confirmed T&T exported US$822 million more to Korea than vice versa.SOURCE: IDB October 2017, Korea: new frontiers in the Asia-Latin America relationship / Mauricio Mesquita Moreira, Theodore KahnSOURCE: IDB October 2017, Korea: new frontiers in the Asia-Latin America relationship / Mauricio Mesquita Moreira, Theodore Kahn* * NOTE: FROM THE TURN OF THE MILLENNIUM, CHINA TOOK A KEEN INTEREST IN LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN (LAC)SOURCE: IDB October 2017, Korea: new frontiers in the Asia-Latin America relationship / Mauricio Mesquita Moreira, Theodore KahnSOURCE: IDB October 2017, Korea: new frontiers in the Asia-Latin America relationship / Mauricio Mesquita Moreira, Theodore Kahn What's Related More by michaelariston

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format