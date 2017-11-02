Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

Thursday, November 02 2017 @ 07:43 AM AST

Trinidad & Tobago has lost its trade surplus with Korea

Thursday, November 02 2017 @ 03:27 AM AST

Contributed by: michaelariston

Views: 48

As the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Direction of Trade Statistics (DOTS) chart below shows, the deficit is relatively small but still, Trinidad & Tobago is now importing more from than it was exporting to Korea. In 2012, the Korean embassy in Port of Spain confirmed T&T exported US$822 million more to Korea than vice versa.


SOURCE: IDB October 2017, Korea: new frontiers in the Asia-Latin America relationship / Mauricio Mesquita Moreira, Theodore Kahn





SOURCE: IDB October 2017, Korea: new frontiers in the Asia-Latin America relationship / Mauricio Mesquita Moreira, Theodore Kahn




* * NOTE: FROM THE TURN OF THE MILLENNIUM, CHINA TOOK A KEEN INTEREST IN LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN (LAC)


SOURCE: IDB October 2017, Korea: new frontiers in the Asia-Latin America relationship / Mauricio Mesquita Moreira, Theodore Kahn





SOURCE: IDB October 2017, Korea: new frontiers in the Asia-Latin America relationship / Mauricio Mesquita Moreira, Theodore Kahn

