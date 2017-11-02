Trinidad & Tobago drivers' permits can now be renewed a month in advance
Thursday, November 02 2017 @ 10:25 AM AST
Six months if out of the country
The Transport Division of the Ministry of Works and Transport wishes to advise the general public of the fees required to renew expired drivers permits :-
*Six (6) months or less is $500.00
*More than six (6) months and up to three (3) years $875.00
*More than three (3) years and up to five (5) years $1750.00
*More than five (5) years - The owner is expected to Re-do the Regulations and Driving Test
*Applicants who wish to renew expired permits and have attained the age of sixty (60) years and over, are exempted from the fines.
NOTES
*Permits can be renewed at least One (1) month before it expires.
*Permit holders who will be travelling abroad for six months or more can bring their travel documents to the Licensing Office to prove they will be out of the country and their permits can be renewed six months in advance.
