Shell sees no rebound of gas prices before 2020s



No rebound of gas prices before 2020s



Hope of recovery for those holding out for a rebound in the price of natural gas, Trinidad and Tobago's sole remaining net exported fossil fuel, has been pushed back further.



The price of natural gas is not likely to see the conditions for a price increase before the middle of the next decade, according to estimates by Exxon, Morgan Stanley and Royal Dutch Shell, Trinidad and Tobago's third largest natural gas producer, and majority stakeholder in Point Fortin-based Atlantic liquified natural gas (LNG).



During a London conference call with investors on November 2, Shell Chief Financial Officer Jessica Uhl said in response to a Morgan Stanley question: "On LNG, we believe the fundamentals of the LNG business remain strong. We believe gas will be the fastest growing hydrocarbon between 2020 and 2030 and we think that LNG will be the fastest growing gas molecule during that period of time. We believe it's fundamental to the energy transition. It's fundamental to increasing energy supply that's very much needed and will continue to be needed as populations grow and quality of life increases across the planet. So we think the fundamentals are very strong. Indeed, a lot of supply has come on in the last year, will continue to come on in the next one to two years. So far the market has absorbed that supply very well. In fact, we saw spot prices trending up in the quarter. So our experience has been a very strong market and we're achieving good spot prices this quarter and in prior quarters and feeling pretty confident in terms of the business that we have and not seen kind of negative headwinds, if you will."



NOTHING BEFORE EARLY 2020s



She added: "We recognize that that new capacity needs to come on-stream, needs to be absorbed in the next couple of years. Looking into the 2020s, there hasn't been a number of large final investment decisions (FIDs). Given what we expect to happen with the LNG market, we think there should be some tightening in the early 2020s. The exact date, I can't say, but again, the fundamentals I think are very strong and we remain confident in that business and our strategy with that business."



Using the textbook Investopedia definition, the "term 'tight market' refers to a physical market where supply is constrained in the face of high demand, resulting in higher prices for the product or service." On an Exxon call, Morgan Stanley analyst Martijn Rats had said Exxon sees "an oversupplied market now until the mid-2020s."



Trinidad and Tobago's government has come with no new ideas or solutions to bring the country out of a deepening recession, other than continued reliance on more natural gas and hope of a rebound in prices. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has said critics of his government's economic diversification plan call for outside-the-box thinking, but have no feasible response to his question, "If not oil and gas, then what?" Government has been borrowing to pay recurrent expenditure, and running multi-billion dollar fiscal deficits every year since taking office in 2015.



However, while high hopes are pinned on the fast turnaround of gas field projects, including with the prolific Venezuelan province, natural gas exports from T&T to the United States are increasing. In August, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data T&T LNG exports reached a five-month high at 7,636 million cubic feet of gas (mcf), at a price of US$3.19 per thousand cubic feet, the lower rate, 63 per cent less than what is paid for LNG from Canada.



FUELING US EXPORTS



In 2016, T&T LNG exports to the US climbed 18 per cent to 84,190 mcf compared to the year before. Compared to the year before that, 2014, T&T LNG exports to the US almost doubled from 42,818 mcf. T&T gas fetches the lowest available international price in the US, apart from the reason being it always was the historically cheapest market, that country is now an exporter of LNG itself.



That means this is all happening while the US gets ready to open its second LNG export plant. Dominion Energy on Monday (Oct. 30) said it expects to start production in November at its Cove Point LNG export terminal, the second US facility to ship LNG produced from shale gas, according to LNG World News.



Overall, the 5.25 million metric ton (mt) liquefaction facility being built at Dominion's existing LNG terminal is about 97 per cent complete, the report said.



T&T has been exporting to Cove Point, Maryland, consistently since 2012: 2,790 mcf in 2012; 2,776 mcf in 2013; 5,969 mcf in 2014; 5,889 mcf in 2015; and 3,251 mcf in 2016. Atlantic LNG exports to the US for this year so far have, according to EIA data, only been to Everett, Massachusetts.



"Construction is essentially complete. All processes have been turned over for site commissioning and we have entered the final phase of start-up," said Dominion Chief Executive Officer Thomas Farrell during Dominion's third-quarter results conference call.



"We will begin generating LNG next month, then conclude commissioning in December, and expect to be in service by the end of the year," Farell added.



The production capacity at Cove Point has been almost fully subscribed with India's GAIL and a joint venture of Japans Sumitomo and Tokyo Gas under 20-year terminal service agreements. Answering a question during the call on potential excess capacity at the plant, Farrell said that any excess capacity on the system will go to Cove Point's current long-term shippers.



Once in operation, Cove Point will be the second US exporter of LNG sourced from shale gas. Houston-based LNG exporter Cheniere became the first in February last year when its Sabine Pass liquefaction plant shipped its first cargo to Brazil, which is also a client of Atlantic, at least for now. What's Related More by AleemKhan

