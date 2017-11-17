

Govts 'finally see conclusion' to Loran-Manatee Friday, November 17 2017 @ 12:00 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 7 After more than a decade mired in agreements and negotiations, the governments of Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago are ready to move on cross-border gas fields Loran and Manatee, just south of the producing BP Juniper platform offshore the south east coast of Trinidad.



"There will be a press release coming out today, but last week Thursday and Friday, (Venezuelan) Deputy (Energy) Minister (for Gas Douglas) Sosa and a team came down (to Port of Spain) to conclude discussions. They primarily discussed the Loran-Manatee development, and we're hoping to sign the joint unitisation agreement between the governments of T&T and Venezuela, hopefully before the end of the year," Energy Minister Franklin Khan told the Express yesterday (Nov. 6), after addressing a European Union-funded forum at the University of the West Indies (UWI) St Augustine campus.



Though he could not say if it would be November or December that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will come to Port of Spain for the signing, he said hopes are pinned on a date "before the end of the year."



On Loran-Manatee, he said: "We finally see a conclusion in sight."



Asked for an update on the Dragon gas project, whereby T&T would import gas from Venezuela, he said: "(On the) Dragon (project), as we speak, Shell, the National Gas Company of T&T (NGC) and PDVSA are in discussions, and those discussions are largely based on the gas sales agreement, where they will determine price and volume, and where the measurement will take place, and that is fundamental to the agreement."



T&T willing to buy Grenada gas

Khan also confirmed: "Grenada has drilled an exploration well and they have indicated that they have found some gas. The quantity is still unknown, in terms of the volume, however, no matter how you look at it, it's a positive sign. It's a new well in a basin offshore Grenada, and they have positive results. Whether they have found enough volumes to be developed, that is still to be determined."



He said: "Only last week, I met with the Russian group that has drilled the well and we had some preliminary discussions that if the gas is developable, the chances are that it will be sold to Trinidad, so that's a good sign."



He added: "In terms of across-the-border, we have Venezuela as a source, but there is a potential that Grenada could be a source in the near future."



Grenada will not be the first Caribbean Community (Caricom) country from which T&T imports a fossil fuel. T&T currently takes almost all of Barbados' small heavy oil production, which in August, according to the Energy Ministry's latest bulletin, hit a 2017-high of 54,774 barrels (bbls), an 82 per cent increase from its previous take of Bajan oil in June (30,067 bbls).



As for Russia, according to Energy Ministry consolidated bulletins, since 2016, this country has replaced Gabon as T&T's top crude oil supplier. In 2015, Russia supplied T&T with approximately 18 per cent of its 28,593,887 bbls of crude oil imports. By 2016, T&T took just over 12 million bbls from Gabon, but over 17 million bbls from Russia, about 46 per cent of the T&T's total imports of 37,014,158 bbls for the year. So far, for 2017, Russia remains the top supplier of crude oil to T&T with over 6.7 million bbls, while Colombia is a distant second with just over 4 million bbls.

