Happy Death Day - stupid movie, stupid ending
Tuesday, November 07 2017 @ 08:30 PM AST
krishendathgokoo
Bad Moms, The Foreigner, and Geostorm are still topping the box offices in Trinidad & Tobago cinemas but very conveniently, the movie under review tonight is in 4th place.
HAPPY DEATH DAY
Score: 3/10
Stupid movie with a stupid ending, based on a totally illogical and mindless teen wonder that I imagine went like this: "I wonder what would happen if..."
However, it was moderately creative and truthful so it gets three points. Also, in it the pretty girl realised she was not a nice person and became one so that's good too.
It ends with her becoming Carter's girlfriend and caring a tad bit more about people.
It turned out it was a roommate who was trying to kills her and poisoned a cupcake in an attempt to do so.
"Cupcake? Seriously? We're kappas. We don't eat cupcakes!" was my favourite line in this mindless flick (no wonder it's at #4 in this market).
I wouldn't watch it again but I wouldn't walk out either. It's not the dumbest movie I ever saw.
However, it does have all the elements of dumbness that draws crowds in these markets: sex and violence.
It's more of a detective-type movie though, with no big name actors, and yeah, mostly everyone did OK on the acting.
The final twist was good i.e. the roommate being the killer and all but with a little better (less mushy) ending it could have scored a 4 out of 10.
Who will love it? Maybe some parents of some teenagers.
