China gives Sint Maarten money to build back schools Wednesday, November 08 2017 @ 12:07 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 55



Statement from the Government of Sint Maarten:



The Sint Maarten government received a cheque in the amount of USD$105,275 from representatives of The Consulate General of the Peoples Republic of China in Willemstad late last week. Announcing the donation last week was the Vice Consul (unnamed) when making a courtesy visit to our Prime Minister. The funds are earmarked for the reconstruction of schools and homes following the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma. Prime Minister William Marlin, in his letter to the Chinese Consular General Zhang Weixin, thanked the Consulate for their continued support of Sint Maarten, its economy, and its people.





