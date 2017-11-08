

No, it's not Jimmy Kimmel in Barbados Wednesday, November 08 2017 @ 01:15 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 54



Barbadian and regional participants attended the training workshop on ISO/IEC 17025:2017 General requirement for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories, at the Radisson Aquatica Resort on the outskirts of Bridgetown.



What's Related More by michaelariston

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format

