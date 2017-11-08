No, it's not Jimmy Kimmel in Barbados
Wednesday, November 08 2017 @ 01:15 PM AST
Barbadian and regional participants attended the training workshop on ISO/IEC 17025:2017 General requirement for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories, at the Radisson Aquatica Resort on the outskirts of Bridgetown.
The three-day workshop is one of the activities of the ISO Action Plan for developing countries for 2016-2020. It concludes on Thursday, November 9.