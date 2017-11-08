

Colm promises to meet Watson Duke on Monday Wednesday, November 08 2017 @ 04:22 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 43



VERBATIM RELEASE:



The Ministry of Finance wishes to confirm that the Minister of Finance, the Honourable Colm Imbert, has arranged to meet with the President of the Public

Services Association, Mr. Watson Duke, on Monday, November 13th, 2017 to discuss the establishment of the proposed Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority.



The purpose of this meeting is to clarify the Governments aims and objectives with respect to the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority and to clear up any misconceptions that may exist, including the implications for public officers of the proposed new arrangements for revenue collection.



Accordingly, in view of this upcoming meeting, it is expected that public officers in the Customs and Excise Division and Board of Inland Revenue will report for duty as normal during this week.



Finance Ministry press release says workers will come out as normal as a result. Radio station owner Robert Amar response: "At least the wisdom of good sense has prevailed which is what should have been adopted before the threat of a stoppage of work coming from the union lets hope for a resolution."

