ICATT panel: Revitalise venture capital, let SMEs pay 10% Friday, November 17 2017 @ 02:15 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 19 Government needs to revitalise venture capital, and give small and medium enterprises (SMEs) the once-promised reduced tax rate of 10 per cent (as opposed to the 25 per cent now), accountants and economists concurred at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of T&T (ICATT) annual conference at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Port of Spain, November 9.



At a panel featuring ICATT board member and KPMG Tax Services Director Nicole Joseph, Economic Development Advisory Board member Dr Ronald Ramkissoon, Minister in the Ministry of Finance Allyson West and First Citizens Bank Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jason Julien, there was consensus there are too many useless tax incentives on the books.



"It is amazing that not even people in the industry to which the incentives relate are aware of their existence," West said.



Joseph said: "With all these incentives, where are we now? Dare I say, 'Currently, in not such a good place: shortages of foreign exchange (forex), increases in unemployment, 2017 fiscal downgrade credit ratings from Standard & Poor's and Moody's; taxpayers are still awaiting their tax and value added tax (VAT) refunds'. (These) are some of the issues currently that we face in this current economic climate."



On tax incentives, West said: "We need to tidy them up. We need to shrink them because we don't need all those tax incentives. We need to focus them on what they need to be (focused) on. We need to introduce tax incentives that have positive results. We have introduced tax incentives that had no impact. We had given incentives to venture capital, and nothing happened with venture capital, for example."



Joseph lauded the venture capital 'shark tank' initiative announced by Finance Minister Colm Imbert during his October 2 fiscal 2018 budget speech in Parliament. Imbert said the initiative will provide "working capital and/or seed capital through grant funding, both to start-ups and existing small businesses."



He said: "Access to the fund will be through a process of evaluation and interview by a group of successful Trinidad and Tobago entrepreneurs and self-made businessmen and women, in similar fashion to the acclaimed Shark Tank and Planting Seeds reality shows, but with the seed capital provided by the government. Once our panel of experts deems an application from a small local business to be worthy of grant funding, it will be forwarded to a Ministerial Committee for a final decision and disbursement."



Imbert said: "Every effort will be made to fashion the programme in such a way that it is simple and easy to access, without cumbersome bureaucracy. In the first instance, grants to successful small business applicants will be up to a maximum of $100,000. This limit will be reviewed as the programme develops, and adjusted, if required. A provision of $50 million has been made in the 2018 budget for the New Business Development Programme, which will assist at least 500 small businesses in Trinidad and Tobago to grow and develop. This allocation will be supplemented if necessary."



'Allocation' too subjective



Ramkissoon and Joseph had a problem with subjective allocation, specifically with regard to the preferential selling of US$100 million via the government-owned export-import bank (ExImBank). "Once you get into the situation of allocating anything, whether it is water - and we see what happened up in Arima there with the allocation of water - then (come) problems of one form or the other. Isn't there a better way?" Ramkissoon asked.



The former Republic Bank economist said: "The reality is, unless we are going to go back to controls of the 60s and 70s, then we must create the environment that encourages individuals and businesses to want to invest, to want to hold forex, and to want to bring back forex to T&T."



Joseph said: "Also, with respect to the support via the EximBank, any time there is subjectivity or capability to alter anything it becomes then perhaps who you know, who you like or something like that, so be clear in terms of who gets the allocation."



Tax Policy Unit next year



West told accountants: "Another initiative that we propose to introduce next year is the creation of a Tax Policy Unit because one of the issues that I identified, again when I was a practitioner (partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers), is that the government would introduce an incentive, and based on my my interpretation, the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) was supposed to give that a certain treatment, but when you go to the BIR, you get something else, and so there is a disconnect between policy and administration, and we have to bridge that gap and we propose to do that with the introduction of a Tax Policy Unit which will determine not only what incentives are given, going forward, but also will provide the BIR with quality guidelines, in terms of how to translate government policy into action."



Asked if bringing the Tax Policy Unit next year, after the establishment of T&T Revenue Authority (TTRA) this year, was not putting the cart before the horse, West told reporters: "No, in order to ensure that the revenue authority works well, and in accordance with government policy, I think the timing is appropriate." Neither did she see any potential duplication with the existence of the Tax Policy Unit and the TTRA.



Exporters penalized, importers incentivized



West also called for more non-energy exports. She said: "We also have to produce foreign exchange, and as the last couple of years have demonstrated, we cannot rely on the energy sector to produce that foreign exchange."



However, Ramkissoon noted: "There are businesses that would like to even increase their export volume but in order to do that, they need foreign exchange. Now, you can give such a business any incentive, if foreign exchange is not available then they will go nowhere."



Ramkissoon also said: "We are taxing exporters. That is what an overvalued exchange rate does. It is saying on the import side, I'm subsidizing the importer. An overvalued exchange rate means we have a disincentive on the export side and an incentive on the import side."



West also advocated giving SMEs rejected for financing, a second chance. She said: "There should be a link. You should have an entity to which these rejects can go. (For example) the bank says I cannot get a loan for A, B, and C. I walk out the bank and I go to this person who will help restructure the loan application, and they fix up, so it shouldn't just be, 'Go away. I'm not lending you money.' We need to find a link." What's Related More by AleemKhan

