

advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 1,058

Topics Home

General News (4,032/0)

LNG (20/0)

Special Features (154/0)

Sports (17/0)

Traffic & Weather (14/0) User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Curaçao to borrow NAf60m ~US$33.5 million Monday, November 13 2017 @ 03:15 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 40



On Wednesday, November 22, 2017, the Dutch State Treasury Agency (DSTA) will be able to subscribe, and after that up to Thursday, November 23, 2017, 10:00A.M., the general public will be able to subscribe to this bond issue at all commercial banks on Curacao and Sint Maarten.



http://www.centralbank.cw/uploads/fil...uracao.pdf NAf 60,000,000 bond with duration of 30 years. Interest rate is based on the Dutch yield curve as of November 22, 2017.On Wednesday, November 22, 2017, the Dutch State Treasury Agency (DSTA) will be able to subscribe, and after that up to Thursday, November 23, 2017, 10:00A.M., the general public will be able to subscribe to this bond issue at all commercial banks on Curacao and Sint Maarten. What's Related http://www.centralbank....

More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format