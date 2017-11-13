Curaçao to borrow NAf60m ~US$33.5 million
NAf 60,000,000 bond with duration of 30 years. Interest rate is based on the Dutch yield curve as of November 22, 2017.
On Wednesday, November 22, 2017, the Dutch State Treasury Agency (DSTA) will be able to subscribe, and after that up to Thursday, November 23, 2017, 10:00A.M., the general public will be able to subscribe to this bond issue at all commercial banks on Curacao and Sint Maarten.
http://www.centralbank.cw/uploads/fil...uracao.pdf
