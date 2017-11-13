Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Tuesday, November 14 2017 @ 02:21 AM AST

Trinidad & Tobago Govt promises to bring Revenue Authority by April next year

Monday, November 13 2017 @ 03:22 PM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Legislation is expected to be brought before Parliament just before the Christmas break around December 15, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said on CNC3 Morning Brew TV show this morning.

He said he hopes the bill to bring the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority (TTRA) into force will be debated in January 2018 and by April next year, proclaimed by President Anthony Carmona.

The Finance Ministry put out a photograph of the minister with the trade union leader, Public Service Association (PSA) President Watson Duke, saying the two had a "very productive meeting" today.

