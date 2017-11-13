

advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 1,058

Topics Home

General News (4,032/0)

LNG (20/0)

Special Features (154/0)

Sports (17/0)

Traffic & Weather (14/0) User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Trinidad & Tobago Govt promises to bring Revenue Authority by April next year Monday, November 13 2017 @ 03:22 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 37



He said he hopes the bill to bring the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority (TTRA) into force will be debated in January 2018 and by April next year, proclaimed by President Anthony Carmona.



The Finance Ministry put out a photograph of the minister with the trade union leader, Public Service Association (PSA) President Watson Duke, saying the two had a "very productive meeting" today.



Legislation is expected to be brought before Parliament just before the Christmas break around December 15, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said on CNC3 Morning Brew TV show this morning.He said he hopes the bill to bring the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority (TTRA) into force will be debated in January 2018 and by April next year, proclaimed by President Anthony Carmona.The Finance Ministry put out a photograph of the minister with the trade union leader, Public Service Association (PSA) President Watson Duke, saying the two had a "very productive meeting" today. What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format