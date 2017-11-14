More Aruba businesses now expecting growth
Tuesday, November 14 2017 @ 12:30 AM AST
The Central Bank of Aruba releases its Business Perception Survey Q4 2017 released November 13, 2017:
"On the subject of economic growth expectations over the next 12 months, the number of respondents anticipating a negative growth rate contracted by 7.7 percentage points, from 15.4 percent in the third quarter of 2016 to 7.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016. The percentage of surveyed businesses presuming a flat growth rate was 50.0 percent in the quarter under review. This percentage decreased by 7.7 percentage points, from 57.7 percent in the previous quarter. The number of firms expecting a positive rate of economic growth, on the other hand, rose by 15.4 percentage points, from 26.9 percent in the third quarter of 2016, to 42.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016."