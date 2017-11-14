Fitch likely to rate Trinidad & Tobago one notch above junk

FORECAST
New York-based Fitch Ratings is likely to rate Trinidad and Tobago one notch above junk at BBB-. This would be one notch above where Moody's has T&T rated and two notches below Standard & Poor's (S&P).
On October 30, 2017, Fitch Ratings affirmed Trinidad Generation Unlimited's (TGU) senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-'. "The rating primarily reflects its importance to the country's energy matrix and operational integration with its ultimate parent, the Government of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago," Fitch said.
"Additionally, the rating is supported by highly stable cashflows generated under a long-term PPA with a tolling structure that eliminates commodity risk exposure. On a standalone basis, TGU would be similarly rated considering its position relative to other availability-based utilities as well as its current counterparty risk," Fitch said.