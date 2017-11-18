

Sagicor gained US$7.9m as TTD depreciated Saturday, November 18 2017 @ 12:00 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 21 The Sagicor Group net income for the nine months ended September 30, fell 13 per cent to US$78.1 million, compared to the prior year result of US$89.9 million. The London-listed Caribbean insurer said in a release yesterday (Nov. 14): "The results for the period (released yesterday by the company) was impacted by a net provision of US$7.5 million related to claims exposure from hurricane activity during the year, while the prior year included exchange gains amounting to US$7.9 million relating to the depreciation of the Trinidad dollar, when compared to the United States dollar on financial investments."



Sagicor Chairman Stephen McNamara said: "Net income attributable to shareholders was US$47.2 million, compared to the prior year result of US$52.0 million."



The fall in profits came despite a seven per cent rise in revenue. McNamara said: "Total revenue amounted to US$910.9 million, compared to US$850.5 million for the corresponding period in 2016, an increase of US$60.4 million. Net premium revenue stood at US$558.8 million, and exceeded the prior year amount of US$492.7 million, and represents an increase of US$66.1 million, due in part to the issuance of a significant single premium annuity relating to our Jamaica segment. Net investment income and other income closed at US$352.1 million, compared to the prior year amount of US$357.8 million."



The chairman said: "Benefits amounted to US$474.4 million for the period, compared to US$422.2 million for the previous year, an increase of US$52.2 million. This change is a result of actuarial provisions for new business including the single premium annuity in the Jamaica segment."



Expenses amounted to US$329.1 million, inclusive of US$5.0 million in non-recurring costs, compared to US$312.7 million for the same period in the prior year. Higher administration costs were also incurred as a result of the expansion of credit card and payments businesses in Sagicor's banking segment.



Total comprehensive income closed the period at US$108.3 million, compared to US$112.2 million for the same period in the prior year. Included in comprehensive income were net gains on financial assets of US$36.7 million. Retranslation losses amounted to US$5.1 million, compared to losses of US$26.3 million reported in the prior year, and resulted from a decline in the Jamaica dollar when compared to the United States dollar during the period.



In the statement of financial position as at September 30, 2017, assets amounted to US $6.8 billion, and liabilities totalled US$5.9 billion. Sagicor's Group equity totalled US$884.4 million. Shareholder equity amounted to US$1.96 per share. The group's debt, which is included in other liabilities, was US$405.6 million. The debt to capital ratio was 31.4 per cent.



McNamara said: "Sagicor has embarked on a programme to provide relief from the recent hurricanes. To date, Sagicor has made a financial contribution of US$300,000, as well as the provision of goods and services. Consistent with our vision to improve the lives of the people in the communities in which we operate, key initiatives include a school feeding programme to students, a mobile medical clinic and assistance to the regional airline, LIAT. We have also partnered with The University of the West Indies to host a Celebrity T20 Cricket Hurricane Relief Benefit to raise additional funds for the islands which have suffered significant damage during the passage of hurricanes Irma and Maria earlier this year." What's Related More by AleemKhan

