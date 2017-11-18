Sagicor gained US$7.9m as TTD depreciated

The Sagicor Group net income for the nine months ended September 30, fell 13 per cent to US$78.1 million, compared to the prior year result of US$89.9 million. The London-listed Caribbean insurer said in a release yesterday (Nov. 14): "The results for the period (released yesterday by the company) was impacted by a net provision of US$7.5 million related to claims exposure from hurricane activity during the year, while the prior year included exchange gains amounting to US$7.9 million relating to the depreciation of the Trinidad dollar, when compared to the United States dollar on financial investments."
Sagicor Chairman Stephen McNamara said: "Net income attributable to shareholders was US$47.2 million, compared to the prior year result of US$52.0 million."
The fall in profits came despite a seven per cent rise in revenue. McNamara said: "Total revenue amounted to US$910.9 million, compared to US$850.5 million for the corresponding period in 2016, an increase of US$60.4 million. Net premium revenue stood at US$558.8 million, and exceeded the prior year amount of US$492.7 million, and represents an increase of US$66.1 million, due in part to the issuance of a significant single premium annuity relating to our Jamaica segment. Net investment income and other income closed at US$352.1 million, compared to the prior year amount of US$357.8 million."
The chairman said: "Benefits amounted to US$474.4 million for the period, compared to US$422.2 million for the previous year, an increase of US$52.2 million. This change is a result of actuarial provisions for new business including the single premium annuity in the Jamaica segment."
Expenses amounted to US$329.1 million, inclusive of US$5.0 million in non-recurring costs, compared to US$312.7 million for the same period in the prior year. Higher administration costs were also incurred as a result of the expansion of credit card and payments businesses in Sagicor's banking segment.
Total comprehensive income closed the period at US$108.3 million, compared to US$112.2 million for the same period in the prior year. Included in comprehensive income were net gains on financial assets of US$36.7 million. Retranslation losses amounted to US$5.1 million, compared to losses of US$26.3 million reported in the prior year, and resulted from a decline in the Jamaica dollar when compared to the United States dollar during the period.
In the statement of financial position as at September 30, 2017, assets amounted to US $6.8 billion, and liabilities totalled US$5.9 billion. Sagicor's Group equity totalled US$884.4 million. Shareholder equity amounted to US$1.96 per share. The group's debt, which is included in other liabilities, was US$405.6 million. The debt to capital ratio was 31.4 per cent.
McNamara said: "Sagicor has embarked on a programme to provide relief from the recent hurricanes. To date, Sagicor has made a financial contribution of US$300,000, as well as the provision of goods and services. Consistent with our vision to improve the lives of the people in the communities in which we operate, key initiatives include a school feeding programme to students, a mobile medical clinic and assistance to the regional airline, LIAT. We have also partnered with The University of the West Indies to host a Celebrity T20 Cricket Hurricane Relief Benefit to raise additional funds for the islands which have suffered significant damage during the passage of hurricanes Irma and Maria earlier this year."