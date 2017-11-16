Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

follow us @wwwnewscott

Who's Online

Guest Users: 998

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

Become a registered user

Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it

Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Friday, November 17 2017 @ 12:44 AM AST

L. J. Williams profit up 367% in first half of 2017

Thursday, November 16 2017 @ 12:25 AM AST

Contributed by: DeoBhagan

Views: 50

Albeit only $1.66 million, the food and drinks importer and distributor from Barataria said its profit surged on higher sales, despite issues with a major supplier. The company did not specify if the problem with the supplier was forex shortage-induced. The following are excerpts from the results released yesterday.





These results were posted with Christmas still to come.

What's Related

Story Options
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 