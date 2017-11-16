

advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 998

Topics Home

General News (4,042/0)

LNG (21/0)

Special Features (154/0)

Sports (17/0)

Traffic & Weather (15/0) User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

L. J. Williams profit up 367% in first half of 2017 Thursday, November 16 2017 @ 12:25 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 50











These results were posted with Christmas still to come.



Albeit only $1.66 million, the food and drinks importer and distributor from Barataria said its profit surged on higher sales, despite issues with a major supplier. The company did not specify if the problem with the supplier was forex shortage-induced. The following are excerpts from the results released yesterday.These results were posted with Christmas still to come. What's Related More by DeoBhagan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format