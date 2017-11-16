L. J. Williams profit up 367% in first half of 2017
Thursday, November 16 2017 @ 12:25 AM AST
Albeit only $1.66 million, the food and drinks importer and distributor from Barataria said its profit surged on higher sales, despite issues with a major supplier. The company did not specify if the problem with the supplier was forex shortage-induced. The following are excerpts from the results released yesterday.
These results were posted with Christmas still to come.
