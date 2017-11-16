

Hurricanes Irma and Maria cut Caribbean insurer's profits by 2% after $100m payout Thursday, November 16 2017 @ 12:38 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 110



The following is the Chairman's Report released with the results:



Dear Shareholders,



Group Profit attributable to equity shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 amounted to $254 million, a decline of $6 million or 2% when compared to the corresponding period last year ($260 million). The sole cause of the somewhat disappointing financial performance was the net loss reserve booked as a result of the two catastrophic hurricanes, Irma and Maria, that affected the Caribbean during September. The Group has fully provided for the claims expected to arise from both events in the amount of $100.3 million before tax.



As has been comprehensively reported, these almost unprecedentedly severe hurricanes devastated the islands that lay in their path, with horrific loss to property, contents, and automobiles, not to mention, sadly, life. Your Board is proud of the outstanding service rendered by Guardians indefatigable staff to our insureds who faced significant personal trauma and loss. One positive conclusion to be drawn from the catastrophic impact of the hurricanes is that our reinsurance programme has again stood the sternest of tests and our scientific quantitative approach has protected the interests of policyowners and shareholders alike. Additionally, all industry intelligence signals a hardening of rates in 2018, particularly in those countries most vulnerable to windstorm and flood.



I draw readers attention to the net income from insurance underwriting activities of $197 million which was $179 million lower than that of 2016. Two factors accounted for this significant decline.



Firstly, there were the losses incurred as a result of the hurricanes described in the preceding paragraph. In addition, during 2016 net favourable adjustments were booked by our Life, Health and Pension division following our adoption of the Caribbean Policy Premium Method of determining policyowner reserves; therefore, the results of the two periods are not strictly comparable. These circumstances notwithstanding, I am happy to report that our core business maintained its healthy growth trend with Group Net Written Premiums 10% greater than prior period.



Significantly our Groups results reflect continued strong performance from our investments which generated income of $889 million compared to $731 million last year, an increase of $158 million.



Overall, your Board is satisfied with the Groups nine-month performance, despite the impact of the catastrophes visited on our region, and looks forward to our traditionally strong last quarters performance.



Henry Peter Ganteaume

Deputy Chairman, GHL November 14, 2017



