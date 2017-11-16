Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

Friday, November 17 2017 @ 12:44 AM AST

U.S. Embassy hands over eight trained dogs to Trinidad & Tobago Police

Thursday, November 16 2017 @ 01:25 AM AST

Contributed by: michaelariston

The Embassy of the United States of America handed over eight trained canines to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Tuesday during a ceremony in Arima, about 29 kilometres from the capital city of Port of Spain.

The U.S. Embassy set up in Arima for a day on November 14, as it did in San Fernando on June 9. The temporary office of the embassy was set up at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Arima Mayor Lisa Morris-Julian and Arima Borough Council members accompanied US Embassy Chargé dAffaires John W. McIntyre as he handed over eight new canines, the result of an agreement between the U.S. Embassy and the TTPS Mounted and Canine Branch. U.S. Embassy officials also visited Arima North Secondary School, and the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) Arima campus. A visiting U.S. speaker addressed professors and students on the topics of violence and violent extremism.

For more, visit: https://tt.usembassy.gov/embassy-spen...ugh-arima/

