Venezuela shakes arbitration over 2 glass plant seizures
Thursday, November 16 2017 @ 02:45 PM AST
Contributed by: elijose
By Kat Greene, Law360, a LexisNexis company
Law360, Los Angeles (November 15, 2017, 10:36 PM EST) -- A U.S. glassmaker cant get satisfaction in an arbitration against Venezuela over the countrys expropriation of two production plants, according to a tribunal that found it didnt have jurisdiction over the dispute because Venezuela had denounced the convention under which the claims had been filed.
The Venezuelan arm of Owens-Illinois Group Inc. and a related company, Fábrica de Vidrios Los Andes CA, had filed a dispute with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes alleging the nation owed them more than $1 billion after announcing on...
Glass bubble by Andrew Malone, flickr
