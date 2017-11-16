Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

Friday, November 17 2017 @ 12:44 AM AST

Venezuela shakes arbitration over 2 glass plant seizures

Thursday, November 16 2017 @ 02:45 PM AST

Contributed by: elijose

Views: 55

By Kat Greene, Law360, a LexisNexis company

Law360, Los Angeles (November 15, 2017, 10:36 PM EST) -- A U.S. glassmaker cant get satisfaction in an arbitration against Venezuela over the countrys expropriation of two production plants, according to a tribunal that found it didnt have jurisdiction over the dispute because Venezuela had denounced the convention under which the claims had been filed.

The Venezuelan arm of Owens-Illinois Group Inc. and a related company, Fábrica de Vidrios Los Andes CA, had filed a dispute with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes alleging the nation owed them more than $1 billion after announcing on...

For more, visit: https://www.law360.com/internationala...ead_more=1


Glass bubble by Andrew Malone, flickr

